LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the department responded to a report of domestic violence involving a weapon at a home on Kent Drive North.

A man, who is not being identified, was taken to a local hospital for medical care. Police said he is stable.

There is no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.