Old St. Pete PD headquarters set to be demolished, new condominium complex to be built

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The old St. Pete Police Department headquarters is set to be demolished to make room for new resident condos, workforce apartment housing, retail space, and a parking garage.

After the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission gave their approval of the site plan, the project is finally moving forward, St. Pete Rising reports.

Once the demolition process starts, it will take up to three to four months, according to the St. Pete Catalyst. Groundbreaking for the new project is set for June 2022.

The Orange Station at the EDGE, which is the name of the project, is planned to have a total of 106,000 square feet of Class A office space, 21,400 square feet of street-facing retail along Central Avenue and 1st Avenue North, a 590-space parking garage with 400 public spaces, and 130,000 square feet of one, two, and three-bedroom residential units, St. Pete Rising explains.

J Square Developers, DDA Development, and Backstreets Capital, LLC are reportedly coming together to make this project come to life.

“There’s so much buzz around the EDGE District generally and our project specifically ─ every step forward continues to be exciting,” Jay Miller of J Square Developers said to St. Pete Rising.

The project will also have a monument honoring "The Courageous 12," a group of 12 Black St. Pete police officers, risked their livelihoods in 1965 when they filed a discrimination lawsuit in order to gain the full rights and authorities as their white counterparts.

St. Pete Rising says construction is expected to take up to 20-22 months which will put the grand opening of Orange Station at the EDGE in Sping 2024.