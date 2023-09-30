Man using walker dies after being hit by car in Oldsmar, deputies say

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A 78-year-old man was hit and killed while trying to cross the road late Friday night in Oldsmar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Frank Adams, who was using a walker at the time of the crash, was crossing Tampa Road at the intersection of Burbank Road when he was struck by a 2002 Toyota Camry, deputies explained.
Authorities said Adams was not in the crosswalk when the crash occurred.
Adams was taken to the hospital where he died. Deputies said speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.
The investigation into this crash continues.