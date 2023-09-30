Man using walker dies after being hit by car in Oldsmar, deputies say

Deputies said speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A 78-year-old man was hit and killed while trying to cross the road late Friday night in Oldsmar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Frank Adams, who was using a walker at the time of the crash, was crossing Tampa Road at the intersection of Burbank Road when he was struck by a 2002 Toyota Camry, deputies explained.

Authorities said Adams was not in the crosswalk when the crash occurred.