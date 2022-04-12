'My family is crushed': Dad calls for change in Oldsmar after 6-year-old hit and killed

Lia Sorsby's family is heartbroken after she died while crossing Bayview Boulevard in Oldsmar.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The family of a 6-year-old girl wants to see change at an intersection in Oldsmar after Lia Sorsby was hit and killed.

Lia was crossing Bayview Boulevard near St. Petersburg Drive with her mom and sister on March 26. All three were hit by a car as they crossed outside of the crosswalk.

Lia died from her injuries. Her mom and sister were also injured, but they are now home recovering.

Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it doesn't appear the driver who hit them was impaired or speeding.

Neighbors who live near this intersection said they have witnessed several crashes there.

Lia's family wants more to be done to keep people safe.

"I do not want anyone in this world to feel the pain and suffering that my family is going through right now," said Lia's dad, Jason Sorsby.

Since Lia passed, her family has been struggling with the heartache.

"This is just the most heartbroken feeling I’ve ever felt in my entire life. To look at the people I love deal with this, it’s even harder," Jason added.

Lia donated six of her organs, which saved six kids' lives. Her dad hopes her story will save even more lives.

"You were not going to understand what happens until it happens to you. Or until you hurt someone and you hurt someone’s family. Right now, my family is crushed," Jason said.

City officials in Oldsmar explained there are plans to install a roundabout at the intersection in the winter of 2024. The road project is estimated to cost about $1 million. It should be completed by 2025.

The lawyer representing Lia's family said he will do everything in his power to get the family justice.

"We definitely want to hold the city accountable. We definitely want to see the city makes them changes," the family's attorney, Afram Malki stated.