Golfer looking for lost ball in pond might have drowned, sheriff's office says

OLDSMAR, Fla. — It's believed a man playing golf Sunday morning fell into a pond while trying to get a ball and drowned.
Hermilo Jazmines, 74, was found in a pond near his putter at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they were told Jazmines and a friend teed off just after 7:30 a.m. near hole No. 3, and he last was seen looking for his ball near the green. The man's cart was parked on the path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water.
The responding deputies searched a wooded area for the man while the dive team looked in the pond, where they ultimately found Jazmines.
Friends reportedly told deputies that Jazmines likes to search the course for lost golf balls.
An autopsy will be performed to determine an exact cause and manner of death, the sheriff's office said. It's not considered to be suspicious at this time.
- J&J's single-shot COVID vaccine get FDA emergency use authorization
- Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
- Hospital employee charged with stealing more than $900 from COVID-19 patient's wallet, police say
- AP sources: Feds pinpoint suspect in officer's Capitol riot death
- '40,000 cases daily': Florida scientists say U.K. variant could spark a 4th wave of COVID-19 infections in the state
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter