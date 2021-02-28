Golfer looking for lost ball in pond might have drowned, sheriff's office says

The body of Hermilo Jazmines, 74, was recovered from a pond Sunday morning at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — It's believed a man playing golf Sunday morning fell into a pond while trying to get a ball and drowned.

Hermilo Jazmines, 74, was found in a pond near his putter at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were told Jazmines and a friend teed off just after 7:30 a.m. near hole No. 3, and he last was seen looking for his ball near the green. The man's cart was parked on the path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water.

The responding deputies searched a wooded area for the man while the dive team looked in the pond, where they ultimately found Jazmines.

Friends reportedly told deputies that Jazmines likes to search the course for lost golf balls.

An autopsy will be performed to determine an exact cause and manner of death, the sheriff's office said. It's not considered to be suspicious at this time.