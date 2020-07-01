OLDSMAR, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a large house fire.

Crews were called late Monday evening to respond to the home near 1800 Murfield Way. It has been burning into early Tuesday morning.

It's not yet known whether anyone is hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

