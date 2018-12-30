One person was killed after two vehicles collided early Sunday morning in Pinellas County.

It happened just before 3:00am on Starkey Road near the intersection of Magnolia Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 Dodge Challenger was going southbound and drove into the path of a Lincoln pickup truck traveling northbound. The impact of the crash sent the truck off the road where it collided with a concrete bus bench, a street sign and a wooden privacy fence. The pickup truck then overturned and struck a utility pole.

Both occupants of the truck were taken to the hospital. The driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger has serious injuries.

The driver of the Challenger was also taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He was later identified as Robert Lee Fournier, 56.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

https://twitter.com/FHPTampa/status/1079361397123940352

