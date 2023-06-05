St. Petersburg police warn of online sexting extortion

Someone sends a nude photo of themself — and then a person demands they pay up to prevent it from being published publicly.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are warning about an "alarming" increase in online sexting extortion, or blackmail, involving people's nude photos.

Since the start of the year, the department says detectives have investigated 34 cases involving underage people and adults. It's more than twice the number that was reported to authorities last year during the same time period.

This is what typically happens, according to police: A person meets the offender on a dating app and, after sending private photos, the crime begins. The offender then tells the person they'll publicly post the images to friends and family unless they pay.

The department shared a graphic warning people of sending nude photos to people they don't know.:

St. Petersburg police note this scenario is different than "revenge porn" in that there is no in-person relationship and the online "partner" is a scammer.

Publishing nude images of another person while including their personal identifying information without their consent is considered "revenge porn," which is punishable by up to a year in jail and/or up to $1,000 in fines, according to Florida law.