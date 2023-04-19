VIDEO: Pinellas deputy stops overdosing driver swerving in rush-hour traffic

The 31-year-old driver was revived after being given multiple doses of medication used for opioid overdoses.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released a shocking video of a deputy stopping an impaired driver who was caught swerving in traffic Friday evening near Safety Harbor.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. as Deputy Pereira was headed to work, the sheriff's office said. The deputy saw a Honda Civic "driving erratically" and attempted to stop the car but was unsuccessful.

Authorities said the Honda continued to travel southbound on McMullen Booth Road near Enterprise Road.

"At times, while failing to stop, the vehicle completely left the paved roadway, driving into the grass on the side of the road, struck the center median, driving over the median and began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the driver also hit a sign.

DEPUTIES ARREST IMPAIRED DRIVER NEAR SAFETY HARBOR DEPUTIES ARREST IMPAIRED DRIVER NEAR SAFETY HARBOR: On Friday, April 14th, Deputy Pereira observed a vehicle driving erratically. Deputy Pereira attempted to stop the vehicle but his attempts failed. While failing to stop the vehicle completely left the paved roadway, struck the median, drove over the median, and began traveling on the wrong side of the roadway. Deputy Pereira successfully executed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and prevented harm from coming to others. Posted by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Pereira eventually used the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and to prevent him from harming others, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say when Pereira got to the driver, he was "practically unresponsive" and had to be removed from the car and placed on the ground.

In the video, Pereira can be heard telling the driver to stop the car and asking him what he took.