ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Multiple agencies are responding to the Pinellas County side of the Gandy Bridge after reports of an overturned boat with a man in the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are on the scene and Tampa Fire Rescue was asked to assist.

The overturned boat was reported on the south side of the Gandy Bridge. The sheriff's office on land looking for the boat while its marine unit searches the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

