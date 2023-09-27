Largo park offers refuge for wounded, winged warriors

"It takes your mind off of life, just get to relax, be in the moment and that’s big," said one veteran.

LARGO, Fla. — In the woods where only the powerful survive, you will find a common refuge for wounded and winged warriors.

Twenty-two birds that once hunted are getting a helping hand and a permanent place to call home at the George McGough Nature Park in Largo.

"Eagles, owls, hawks, ospreys, Mississippi Kites. They’re all birds of prey," park supervisor Donna Vitale said.

Among the birds is an eagle with a feather disorder and a red-shouldered hawk whose wings were crushed and never healed properly.

“All of these birds have some kind of injury or something. They are non-releasable. We have some birds that have one eye, half a wing, no wing,” Vitale said.

The George McGough Nature Park is a sanctuary for these birds and a place of solace for veterans. As part of the Avian Veteran Alliance, veterans who are struggling with life walk Eastern Screech Owls through the woods.

“It takes your mind off of life, just get to relax, be in the moment and that’s big,” said one veteran. The veterans practice mindfulness. “If the bird is calm, then they will be calm,” Vitale said.

Deirdre Haynes is a Navy veteran who struggles with depression.

“Being in touch with nature, I mean, it’s definitely less stressful than the stuff I normally have to deal with every day. Right after I got out in 2005, I was in a really dark place,” Haynes said. She's among a group of veterans from the Warrior Wellness Program visiting the park. She is finding peace by holding the small owl on her walk through the woods.

“Normally, I’m needing somebody to have my back and I got to make sure I have her back right now and she’s trusting me,” Haynes said.

There are more Eastern Screech Owls in Pinellas County than any place in the country. Among the injured owls at the center is one named “Rumples” who has been at the nature center for eight years. He has one eye and brain damage after being hit by a car. One disabled veteran felt a kinship.

“And he says, oh I have to walk that bird. That bird’s just like me,” Vitale said.

Tandi Zerfoss is a retired Army Master Sergeant who worked in military intelligence. She is walking with an owl named "Wicket."

“They say that he encountered some kind of, he got hit by a car and so they think he might have a TBI which is something that we vets can totally relate to," Zerfoss daid. "So I think he’s a good choice. I have to be calm for him because I have to be sure I don’t cause him to be anxious.”

Zerfoss struggles with anxiety and said the walk with Wicket is helping her.

“This is just incredible," she said. "I have to use my grounding techniques. I have to find myself really controlling my anxiety level. I’ve never done anything like this before. So, it’s very exciting. I find myself exhilarated.”

For the wounded birds, it is a welcome walk on the wild side. For veterans, like Haynes, it is a journey to remember and one more step toward a better life.