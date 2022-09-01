P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix returns on Labor Day weekend

The powerboat races are expected to have a big economic impact by generating millions of dollars for the Tampa Bay community.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Are you still searching for Labor Day weekend plans? How about attending multiple boat races in St. Petersburg?

The second annual P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix is returning once again from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, BBIG Marketing announced Wednesday in a news release.

More than 60 teams are expected to race, including drivers and teams from Australia, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Canada and New Zealand.

The races will kick off at St. Pete Pier on Saturday, Sept. 3 as the P1 AquaX personal watercraft racing begins at 9 a.m. followed by P1 Offshore powerboat testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, Class 1 World Powerboat Championship teams will compete for pole positions starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and will feature a full day of racing across multiple race classes and watercraft types, the news release mentioned.

“We are excited to partner once again with Visit St. Pete Clearwater to bring a weekend of exhilarating sports entertainment to St. Petersburg with a packed schedule of both powerboat and personal watercraft racing along the beautiful downtown waterfront and St. Petersburg Pier," P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala said in a statement.

He continued, “We are excited to host more than 60 powerboat teams and 50 AquaX racers from across the U.S. and internationally. While the races are best experienced live, viewers can watch via live stream on the P1 Offshore Facebook page, Powerboat P1 YouTube channel with a one-hour highlight show broadcast internationally on Bally Sports Regional Networks and CBS Sports Network."

New this year, a fan village will be available free and open to all guests on Saturday and Sunday with vendors, food trucks, activities, merchandise and live music. Those who want to take their boat racing experience up a notch can pay for premium viewing options that include a VIP hospitality area located on the pier. VIP ticket holders are able to enjoy a catered lunch, lounge seating, open bar and video screens to enhance the race viewing experiences.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the Powerboat Grand Prix,” Visit St. Pete Clearwater CEO and President Steve Hayes said in a statement. “The broadcast and live stream coverage will showcase the beautiful downtown waterfront and award-winning St. Pete Pier as a travel destination to visitors across the U.S. and internationally.”

The powerboat races are projected to generate millions of dollars in economic impact for the Tampa Bay community, BBIG Marketing says.