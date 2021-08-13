10-foot-deep hole partially swallows car in Palm Harbor driveway

The homeowners were evacuated.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Crime scene tape stretched between trees Friday, cordoning off a Pinellas County house with a quaint front porch, an American flag and a boat sitting outside.

It was quite the scene for anybody passing by the home on Ulelah Avenue in Palm Harbor.

No crime had been committed. Rather, a startling hole had opened up in the ground, and the front of a black sedan looked like it had done a face-plant into the Earth.

Overnight, firefighters say, a 10-by-10 hole had swallowed the front of the car and left a small pick-up teetering off the edge of what remained of the concrete driveway.

Emergency crews were dispatched about 10 minutes before 7 a.m. Friday. They found the hole no more than 15 feet from the house.

The homeowners were evacuated, just in case.