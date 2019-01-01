Deputies continue to investigate after they say a man fell into a pool while he was in his wheelchair and drowned.

Paramedics responded to calls about a drowning at a home on Berkshire Court around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics were told that a 68-year-old man had fallen into the pool while in his wheelchair and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics tried saving him.

The man's wife and caretaker were also at the home when the drowning happened but were unable to rescue the man from the pool.

Deputies are not calling the incident suspicious

