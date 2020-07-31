Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Palm Harbor man

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Have you seen Michael Joseph Cilentro?
The 87-year-old Palm Harbor man is missing and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find him.
He could be driving a burgundy 2014 Honda Civic with Florida tag EGW-H66.
He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
