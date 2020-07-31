x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Palm Harbor man

He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Have you seen Michael Joseph Cilentro?

The 87-year-old Palm Harbor man is missing and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find him.

He could be driving a burgundy 2014 Honda Civic with Florida tag EGW-H66.

He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter