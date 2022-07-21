16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Palm Harbor stabbings

The teen ran away but later surrendered to deputies, the sheriff's office said.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder for stabbing his mother and another woman, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say they responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Steeplechase Lane on a report of a stabbing.

Once there, two women were found to have multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The teen reportedly ran away from the house but later surrendered and was charged.