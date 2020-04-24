PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Mary Miller didn't let the coronavirus pandemic or social distancing stop her from celebrating a very special birthday.

Mary celebrated her 93rd birthday Friday at Arden Courts Memory Care Palm Harbor. The facility said Mary's family approached staff with an idea to make this year's birthday extra special.

The facility organized a colorful 12-car parade for Mary's birthday. Each car was decorated with signs, balloons and streamers, despite Friday morning's inclement weather. And, some of the cars tossed candy and beads.

Of course, Mary and staff members were wearing proper personal protective equipment and practicing social distancing.

The facility said Mary was born on a small farm in western Pennsylvania and has an identical twin named Martha still living in that state. Mary married her husband Tony in 1950, and then they both moved to Ohio.

Her family said Mary was an "exceptional typist" who used carbon copies to keep the whole family up-to-date with a weekly newsletter. The facility said Mary was also a teacher and a banker.

Arden Courts

Arden Courts

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter