Deputies: Woman trying to sell laptop dragged by car in Target parking lot

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery by sudden snatching after a woman was dragged several feet by a car in a Target parking lot.
Deputies said a woman was attempting to sell her laptop through an online application and agreed to meet the potential buyer around 11 p.m. in the Target parking lot at 900 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor.
Investigators said three people -- two women and a man -- arrived at the parking lot; and the woman selling the laptop walked over to the car to let the buyer inspect the laptop. When the woman handed over the laptop, the person driving the car accelerated and tried to leave with the laptop, deputies said.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman selling the laptop grabbed the door of the car and was dragged several feet. She was injured multiple times on her knee, her hip, her wrist and her shoulder and was taken to the hospital.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office warns citizens about the dangers in
meeting strangers for in-person online transactions," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.
The agency gave the following tips for selling online:
- Meet in a well-lit, populated parking lot during the day.
- If you do not feel right about a transaction, do not go through with it.
- Bring a second person with you.
- Meet and conduct the transaction in a law-enforcement parking lot.
- Ask for identification.
