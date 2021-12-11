Section of EB Park Boulevard closes for annual Christmas Parade

The Christmas Parade is returning to Pinellas Park for the 48th year.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — 'Tis the season of parades filling the streets with lights and cheer!

With the help of the Pinellas Park Police Department, road closures will begin at 12:30 p.m. for the parade to safely start at 6 p.m., a media alert from the police department explains.

The parade route is along Park Boulevard in the eastbound direction.

The road will reportedly be closed at 66th Street and extend all the way down to US Highway 19 North until 11 p.m.