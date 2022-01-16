Portion of Clearwater street closed after storms damage part of Bank of America building

Some stucco from the building fell as the strong winds blew through the area earlier Sunday morning.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Cleveland Street, between Garden Avenue and East Avenue, is closed to all drivers and pedestrians after storms damaged a Bank of America building Sunday morning.

Some stucco from the building fell as the strong winds blew through the area, a media alert from Clearwater explains.

Station Square Park is also closed because of debris.

City inspectors were able to determine no structural integrity issues with the building, the alert explains. The only damage is the stucco on the outside of the bank.

Cleveland Street is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic between Garden and East after this morning’s gusty winds pulled portions of stucco off the Bank of America building. Inspectors have determined the damage is not structural in nature. Station Square Park is closed. pic.twitter.com/O54iblkW9Z — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) January 16, 2022

An apartment building in Clearwater was also left with damage after the line of storms passed through the Tampa Bay region Sunday morning.

Strong winds knocked a tree into an apartment building in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Fire Department says the tree punched a pair of holes into the roof of two apartment units.

As of now, there is no danger of the building collapsing, firefighters explain. No injuries were reported.