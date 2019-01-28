ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A taxi passenger died from her injuries after the car she was riding in rear-ended an SUV, causing a chain-reaction crash, police say.

The taxi, driven by 47-year-old David Yancey, was heading south just before noon Sunday on 49th Street North when it hit the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe stopped at 38th Avenue North, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say Heather Scozzaro, 40, was riding in the taxi when the crash happened.

Four additional cars stopped at a red light became caught up in the crash.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while Yancy and Scozzaro were seriously hurt, police say. However, Scozzaro later died at an area hospital.

Investigators say the taxi riders were not wearing seat belts, and alcohol somehow might have been involved in the crash.

Charges are pending, the news release states.

