Pastor speaks out after Dunedin church catches fire

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Dunedin pastor describes what it has been like after a fire burned through his church at Coastal Christian Church.

It happened last week, and members have been trying to clean up the damage.

Pastor Jerry Rittenhouse explained without support from the community, what happened last week would be a challenge for his church.

"A phone call at 3 a.m. and a knock on my door, they are telling me, I have a church on fire," Rittenhouse recalled.

The pastor said he saw his place of worship in flames.

"It affected the whole building but especially in the sanctuary," he explained.

Rittenhouse remembers seeing 17 fire crews respond to the fire. He said fire officials told him the fire started in the dumpster beside the church.

It's unclear what caught fire inside and caused the flames. That is under investigation.

Coastal Christian Church also has a preschool and thrift store, both damaged by the fire. Rittenhouse said his goal is to get the preschool open first.

Services are going to be held in the shopping plaza next door temporarily.

"We’ve got faith. The lord is on our side. Plus people have been incredibly kind to us," he said.

Other churches, members and even strangers have all come together to help.

"We have an adrenaline rush right now," the pastor stated. "Everyone is pulling together."

They are planning a community clean-up once insurance officials give them the green light. It was supposed to be tomorrow but has been postponed.