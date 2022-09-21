PSTA to offer free rides in celebration of World Car-free Day

The agency says all riders and routes will be fare-free.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is celebrating World Car-Free Day by giving its customers free rides Thursday.

The agency says all riders and all routes will be fare-free. Thousands of cities and communities celebrate World Car-Free Day to encourage the use of alternate modes of transportation for a day, the agency says in a news release.

“One of the easiest ways we can reduce our carbon footprint is by taking public transportation,” Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA, said in a statement. “PSTA is committed to becoming more environmentally friendly and you can too by hopping on a bus and let us take you to your destination.”

The World Health Organization estimates around seven million people die each year from air pollution.

PSTA reports that their electric buses reduce 135 tons of carbon emissions from the air per year.

“This solidifies PSTA’s status as the transit agency in our region most dedicated to protecting the environment,” Nicole Roberts, Car-Free St. Pete, said in a statement. “There are so many economic, environmental, and health benefits of taking car-free trips.”

It was also noted that PSTA will be sponsoring Wheels & Reels in the Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 22 in Williams Park.