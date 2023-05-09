Seabird sanctuary addresses concerns after photos show Peaches the Flamingo allegedly hurt by tracking device

The sanctuary says they looked at the many photos that were sent to them of the flamingo, but the organization wanted to assure the public that Peaches is OK.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla — After photos were shared of a flamingo that appeared to be in distress from a tracking device on its leg in the Tampa Bay area, a seabird sanctuary says the animal is doing just fine.

In a Facebook post, the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary said they have seen the photos of Peaches the American Flamingo with people saying the bird is experiencing swelling and irritation around the transmitter on its leg and marks suggesting it could be ulcerations or bites from its bill.

The sanctuary says they looked at the many photos that were sent to them of the flamingo, but the organization wanted to assure the public that Peaches is OK.

"We have reviewed these photos, in addition to the many other photos and videos we have been receiving, and we did not find any signs of swelling or injury to the area around the transmitter," the sanctuary wrote in the Facebook post. "It is important to remember that still photographs do not capture the whole story, factors such as lighting and the posture of the bird can affect the appearance of the subject."

An online petition that wants wildlife officials to remove the tracking device says the transmitter provides no use besides knowing where Peaches is at and doesn't help with alleged injuries the bird is facing.

However, the seabird sanctuary says the photos of the "new injuries" that Peaches has are from a video that was recorded by wildlife officials while the bird was still in their care.

"We sincerely appreciate the compassionate individuals that are helping to monitor Peaches, but it is easy to rush to conclusions when viewing only one or two images," the social media post reads. "We understand that the transmitter looks large and cumbersome, and how watching Peaches preen the bands and transmitter could raise concern, but we have shared as much information as possible about the equipment used - its safety, how lightweight it truly is, and its frequent use amongst experts in previous posts. Inspecting and preening the equipment is all very normal."

The petition against keeping the tracking device on the flamingo has nearly 300 signatures.

Peaches has been moving around the Tampa Bay area, including west of Longboat Key and the north of the Boca Cuiega Bay area.

The sanctuary says the tracking device was installed following strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the flamingo, but if the bird were to be injured for any reason, wildlife officials would respond quickly to assist it.

So far, officials say Peaches has shown encouraging signs of potentially gathering with other nearby flamingos.

"Flamingos are actually more active during the early pre-dawn hours (midnight to sunrise), and we believe that the area that they are consistently spotted in during the day has become a preferred roosting area for Peaches," the sanctuary says. "Behaviors such as preening, resting, and bathing are more common during this time, so it explains a lot of our observations and those shared with us."