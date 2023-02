Westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard are closed from U.S. 19 to Old Coachman Road.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday morning after a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, east of Old Coachman Road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to the Clearwater Police Department.