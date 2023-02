The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 38-year-old, of New York City, died after being hit by a car Saturday night while crossing the highway in Pinellas County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said around 9:40 p.m., a car driven by a 52-year-old man was going northbound on 34th Street North when it turned left on Ulmerton Road and collided with the 38-year-old.