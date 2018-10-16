PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- A man was killed while walking across Park Boulevard, prompting police to shut down the road for an investigation.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 4300 Park Boulevard, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department news release.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed behind and is talking with investigators, the release states. They do not believe the crash is criminal.

Officers closed Park Boulevard between 40th and 43rd streets as they work to figure out what led up to the crash.

