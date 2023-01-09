x
Pinellas County

Witnesses say person 'darted' into traffic in Largo deadly crash

It happened in the area of Fountain Way and Ulmerton Road.
LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Monday night.

Police officers responded to Fountain Way and Ulmerton Road for a traffic crash at around 9 p.m. There, they learned an SUV headed west struck a person who witnesses said "darted into the path" of the SUV, Largo police said in a news release. The woman was not in a marked crosswalk. 

The injured person was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police report.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and police do not believe impairment was a factor.

Largo Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

