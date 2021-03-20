Man dies after truck crashes into him on Gulf-to-Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries after he was hit by a truck on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, police said.
It happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday on the major roadway near Lake Avenue.
Michael Patte, 45, died at the scene, according to Clearwater police. He reportedly was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.
The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old Clearwater man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard has since reopened to traffic.
