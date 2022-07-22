Grandmother accused of witness tampering, threatening woman in Clearwater homicide

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police arrested a grandmother who they say used social media to threaten a woman involved in a homicide investigation at the Bay Cove Apartments.
Peggy Camarillo, 58, is the grandmother of 20-year-old Michael Conrad, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.
Conrad died on July 6 at the hospital after 21-year-old Stuart Beck broke down the front door at the complex on U.S. Highway 19 North and shot him, authorities said. Both men reportedly were involved in a relationship with the same woman.
Police say Camarillo threatened the woman online.
"I have to bury my baby in a couple of days and you know how hard that is going to be I will not be responsible for my actions," Camarillo wrote in a message, the department said.
"Remember I am a crazy (expletive deleted) and I am not going to deal with this so your best bet is to get the (expletive deleted) away from here you'll never live peaceful in this town that's a promise."
The woman was in the apartment at the time of the shooting and has since fled the state because of the threats, police said.
Camarillo was arrested Thursday and charged with threatening a witness, the department said. Beck earlier was charged with first-degree murder.