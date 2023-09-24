1 person found dead in St. Pete house fire, officials say

When crews arrived, they reportedly saw the home with smoke coming from all sides of it.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead after authorities say their body was found Sunday evening at a house in St. Petersburg.

At around 7:45 p.m., officials arrived at the home on 12th Avenue North after receiving reports of a house on fire, the St. Pete Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Firefighters then searched the house for anybody inside and found the dead person. They were taken out of the home, authorities say.

There were no other reported injuries to anyone else inside of the home or to firefighters at the location.