LARGO, Fla. — Largo police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car Sunday night.
The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said. They died when they got to the hospital.
The crash happened at 14th Avenue southwest and Seminole Avenue.
Officers said this is still an active investigation.
