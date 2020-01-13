LARGO, Fla. — Largo police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car Sunday night.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said. They died when they got to the hospital.

The crash happened at 14th Avenue southwest and Seminole Avenue.

Officers said this is still an active investigation.

