Person hurt in St. Petersburg fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person was treated for minor injuries following a house fire in St. Petersburg.

Crews responded early Friday morning to the home in the area of 21st Street North at 30th Avenue and found it engulfed in flames, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

The person, who has not been identified, was treated outside the home and taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, fire rescue said.

Aerial images from Sky 10 showed multiple fire trucks in the area.