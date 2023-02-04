1 person killed in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say.
At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
Authorities say that witnesses told them the person walking across the road "had darted into the vehicle's path."
The person was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries, police say.
Largo police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. Investigators have not yet said if any arrests have been made.