Man dies after shooting outside St. Petersburg home, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in front of a home, authorities say.
It happened around 3:49 p.m. near Fargo Street and 13th Avenue S., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police say a man was discovered by officers and rushed to a local hospital.
He later died from his injuries.
Authorities are currently investigating what led to the deadly shooting. They say no suspect is currently in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.
