Police: Person riding bike hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person on a bicycle was killed after being hit by a semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, police say.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call around 6:15 p.m. about the bicyclist being hit by Publix semi-truck on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
The intersection has been closed as authorities continue to investigate the incident. Drivers are asked to take alternative routes.
The police department said they will release more information when available.