Police: Person riding bike hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call around 6:15 p.m. about the bicyclist being hit by Publix semi-truck on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.

The intersection has been closed as authorities continue to investigate the incident. Drivers are asked to take alternative routes.