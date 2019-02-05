INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Two off-duty and one retired Philadelphia police officer were arrested for attacking a law enforcement officer, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

About 11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to Crabby Bills on Gulf Boulevard by a report of a battery. When they arrived, a witness identified Paul Seeger, 55, as the man who pushed Cindy Caine, 44.

The deputy saw the two still arguing near the intersection of 4th Avenue and 1st Street. He called out to them, but they started to walk away.

The deputy said he grabbed Seeger's arm to keep him from walking away, but he and Caine resisted. Caine reportedly pushed the deputy's arm to help Seeger get away.

While this was going on, a third person, 44-year-old Frank Bonett, walked up and started verbally threatening the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

Bonett reportedly took off his shirt, clenched his fists and shouted profanities. He continued to approach the officer, despite the deputy's warnings.

Seeger then returned and also approached the deputy in a threatening manner, deputies said. The deputy hit Seeger with a stun gun, but it was ineffective.

Seeger took a hostile stance, and the deputy took him down. Seeger resisted arrest, but he was eventually handcuffed, deputies said.

Other deputies arrested Caine and Bonett.

Investigators learned Seeger and Caine are married. Caine and Bonett are both police officers in Philadelphia, while Seeger is retired from the police department.

Seeger was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. Caine was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Bonett was charged with domestic battery and resisting an officer with violence.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. The investigation is continuing.

