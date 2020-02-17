CLEARWATER, Fla. — A pickup slammed into a Clearwater home near Ruth Eckerd Hall Sunday night.

There was a lot of damage left behind in the crash and the driver was taken to the hospital, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue. Firefighters said there was a man inside who was hit by debris but didn’t want medical attention.

Fire crews worked to make sure the home was safe.

