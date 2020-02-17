CLEARWATER, Fla. — A pickup slammed into a Clearwater home near Ruth Eckerd Hall Sunday night.
There was a lot of damage left behind in the crash and the driver was taken to the hospital, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue. Firefighters said there was a man inside who was hit by debris but didn’t want medical attention.
Fire crews worked to make sure the home was safe.
RELATED: Video shows intense crash on I-4
RELATED: 2 hurt after car crashes into BBQ restaurant
What other people are reading right now:
- Kentucky firefighter, daughter among 4 killed in crash while headed to volleyball tournament
- Daytona 500 pushed to Monday afternoon because of weather
- 'Hopefully I scared him': Florida man baits mail package thief
- Police: 17-year-old at large after fatally shooting mom and 6-year-old brother
- 'I just want to leave school forever': Girl battling cancer says student snatched wig off her head and called her names
- In reversal, Florida approves $2 million compensation claim for man wrongfully convicted in 1976
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter