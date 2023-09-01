Portions of Pier 60 closed due to damage from Hurricane Idalia

A dive team is scheduled to do a thorough inspection of the pilings in the coming days to figure out how bad the damage is.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — After Hurricane Idalia blew through the west coast of the Sunshine State as a Category 3 storm, the surrounding communities in the Tampa Bay area are feeling the impacts.

One local spot that was left with damage in the wake of Idalia was Pier 60 in Clearwater, which city leaders said storm surge was to blame for. The fishing area at the end of the pier was the most affected spot, a news release explains.

After concerns arose about the safety of the damaged structure, a section of the pier was closed to the public until further notice. The bait shop and scenic walkway leading to the fishing area are still open.

Fishing isn't allowed on the walkway, city leaders explain.

"A few days ago, national news reporters chose Pier 60 as their backdrop for storm coverage due to its iconic status and nationwide recognition," Art Kader, Parks & Recreation director, said in a statement. "Now, our top priority is ensuring this historic landmark is safe for residents and visitors to return to."

In the wake of Hurricane Idalia's storm surge, portions of Pier 60 will remain closed due to damage, specifically the fishing area at the end of the pier. The good news? The bait shop and the scenic walkway leading to the fishing area are open. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nD1UsAAnHq — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) September 1, 2023

A dive team is scheduled to do a thorough inspection of the pilings in the coming days to figure out how bad the damage is. This will help city leaders know exactly what repairs and restoration efforts are needed before the fishing area can reopen to the public.

"The city has been in direct communication with the event organizers from Clearwater Offshore Nationals (Sept. 22) to create contingency plans should the pier not be fully restored in time," city leaders explain in the release.