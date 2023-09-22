Pier 60 fully reopens after damage from Hurricane Idalia

The pier was mainly impacted by Idalia on its expansion joints to the bait shop's storage area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Idalia made its way across Florida's coastal regions, a popular fishing pier and rec park has reopened in Pinellas County.

Pier 60 in Clearwater is once again fully operational – and just in time for the upcoming superboat races, city officials said in a news release on Friday.

"Following a comprehensive underwater inspection, the dive team determined that the pier's overall structural integrity is sound," the city said in a statement. "The inspection also identified areas in need of attention to extend the life of the structure."

The pier was mainly impacted by Idalia on its expansion joints to the bait shop's storage area. However, repairs have already been made to the joints and any publicly accessible areas.

The city plans to close the pier sporadically later this year to continue repairs in the storage area, which officials say will help preserve the pier's longevity and allow the community to continue enjoying their time at the attraction.

"In the wake of Hurricane Idalia's storm surge, portions of Pier 60 sustained damage, particularly affecting the fishing area at the end of the pier," the news release mentioned.