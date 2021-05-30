Serious crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Pinellas Bayway

St. Petersburg Police are currently investigating a serious crash that injured at least one person Sunday afternoon on the Pinellas Bayway.
It happened near Leeland Street. And, as a result, the eastbound lanes of Pinellas Bayway are closed.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
