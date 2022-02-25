Pinellas Park elementary school ends 'precautionary' lockdown

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a person deputies were searching for in a nearby neighborhood has been found.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The search is over for a person in a Pinellas Park neighborhood, meaning a nearby school is no longer on a "precautionary" lockdown, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Pinellas Central Elementary School in Pinellas Park was briefly locked down as deputies conducted the search, the agency said.

The search happened in the area west of U.S. Highway 19 near 105th Avenue and 58th Street N.

The person is in custody, deputies say.

There is no word yet on who the person is or why deputies were searching for them.