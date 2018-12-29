Pinellas County deputies took on a difficult death investigation of one of their own early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement said Deputy Carlos Felipez, 46, was found dead in his backyard from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies were called to Felipez’s home for reports of a gunshot and a welfare check, investigators said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Felipez was hired in 2014.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.