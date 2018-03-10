Two cases of legionellosis are have been confirmed in the same undisclosed apartment complex in Pinellas County, health officials say.

The disease is caused by a bacterium called Legionella -- which is found naturally in the environment.

The bacteria often grows in warm water and can thrive in places like hot tubs, hot water tanks and plumbing systems.

People can grow ill when they breathe mist or vapor that has been contaminated with Legionella. But, the disease is not spread by body contact with infected people.

Legionellosis can present itself as either Legionnaires' disease, which can be fatal in severe cases, or as the milder Pontiac fever, which has symptoms that resemble the flu.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease are usually found between two and 10 days after bacteria exposure. Those symptoms can include chills, fever, coughing and pneumonia. Pontiac fever symptoms are less severe than those of Legionnaires' disease.

Adults 50 and older are more likely than younger people to become sick. People who smoke or have chronic lung diseases or weak immune systems are also at higher risks.

Many healthy people who are exposed to Legionella do not develop symptoms.

Legionella infections can be treated with antibiotics.

Florida statute prohibits the health department from disclosing the location of the apartment complex.

