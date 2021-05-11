FHP: 2 bicyclists killed when driver causes crash in no-passing zone

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man and a woman were killed in a crash caused by an SUV driver who hit an oncoming SUV in a no-passing zone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Keystone Road near Meadows Drive, the agency said in a news release.
Troopers say the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Cory Corrado of New Port Richey, was heading west on Keystone Road and passing other cars in a no-passing zone.
At some point, the driver of an oncoming SUV steered to the outside shoulder to avoid crashing into Corrado, according to the FHP. But Corrado's SUV hit the other vehicle, causing it to rotate and overturn.
As it crashed, it slid across a bicycle trail, where a 58-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman rode on a tandem two-person bike, troopers said. The couple, both from Odessa, died at the scene of the crash.
Corrado is charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter for drugs and vehicular homicide.
