PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Public beaches and public beach parking reopened in Pinellas County? That's what one county administrator is proposing to county commissioners.

On Tuesday, a three-page memo is set to go before the Pinellas County Commission. In it, two steps outline measures that the county can take to ease itself into reopening, while still slowing the spread of coronavirus.

If the steps in this proposal are adopted by the board, Pinellas County would follow other Florida counties like Duval and Flagler, whose beaches have already opened, and Sarasota County, whose beaches are set to open Monday.

However, County Administrator Barry A. Burton said in his memo that "the next phase is not a return to normality, it is learning how to live with the pandemic while mitigating the impact on our community."

Step one would reopen public beaches, public beach parking lots and public swimming pools.

Like other counties, beaches would be open for limited hours and restrict activities to exercise only and would prohibit items such as chairs, coolers and blankets.

This first step also allots for a two-day lead time before county public beaches and beach parking lots would reopen to give administrators time to prepare. Public beach restrooms will be reopened as well with enhanced cleaning and sanitation.

The Centers for Disease Control on Prevention (CDC) recommended social distancing guidelines will be required for all beachgoers.

Additionally, the first step would reopen swimming pools at hotels, motels, condominiums, etc. Pools would have to operate at 50 percent of its maximum bathing load. A two-day notice would also be in place before they would reopen.

Public playgrounds would remain closed under this step, although playgrounds and equipment could be used at child care facilities.

Step two recommends the board update the County Safer at Home order in anticipation of either the extension or expiration of the statewide safer at home order. The statewide safer at home order is set to expire on April 30.

