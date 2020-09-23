Nuisance alligator trapper wanted in Pinellas County

Applications for the opening need to be sent in by Monday, Oct. 5.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If your dream is to trap nuisance alligators and you live in the Tampa Bay area, then we have the job for you.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission posted that it is accepting applications for a contracted nuisance alligator trapper in Pinellas County.

You can't have a criminal history or any fish and wildlife violations if you want to apply.

Not only do trappers have to have the time and flexibility to get the job done, but they must also be committed to providing exemplary customer service while performing their duties, according to FWC's website.

Anyone applying for the job will need to send in some personal information like their birthday, social security number and driver's license number. They are also responsible for buying a $50 alligator trapping agent license or ATA.

Applications for the Pinellas County opening need to be sent in by Monday, Oct. 5.

More information can be found online, or you can email FWCGator@MyFWC.com.

FWC says an alligator can be considered a nuisance if it is at least four feet in length and the person calling it into the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline thinks it could be a threat to people, pets or property. When people call the hotline and are concerned about an alligator, FWC says it will send out one of its nuisance alligator trappers to handle the situation.

The Alligator Hotline is 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

What other people are reading right now: