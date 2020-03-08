Who is this guy? Pinellas County Sheriff's Office looking for suspected bank robber

The man walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies say.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — An accused bank robber is on the run, and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to identify him.

It happened around 4:12 p.m. Monday at the First Citizens Bank at 13700 Park Boulevard, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say the man pointed a gun at the teller and demanded money, which was placed into a bag. The man then reportedly walked out with the cash.

The wanted man was said to be wearing a long-sleeve button-up shirt and dark pants, with a black bandanna on his head covered by a straw hat. He was seen wearing a black face mask, as well.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Nicole Thompson at 727-582-6200 or by email at nthompson@pcsonet.com.

