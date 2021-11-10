Baskets for Beaches: Keeping trash out of Pinellas County parks

It's an easy way for beachgoers to lend a helping hand to keep our beaches beautiful.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Next time you visit our beautiful Pinellas County beaches you won't miss the big wooden poles decorated with bright yellow shopping baskets.

So, what are they for?

The county's Parks & Conservation Resource has introduced a new program called Baskets for Beaches. It's a way to make sure our beaches and parks stay clean and trash-free year-round.

The program works by visitors grabbing a basket on their way down to the beach and using it to pick up any trash they see as they walk along the sand. People can also feel free to grab a basket on the way in and use it as a trashcan while laying out on the beach.

When it's time to leave, beachgoers will dispose of the trash in the appropriate container and then hang the basket back on the rack.

The Beaches for Baskets stands are stationed at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks.