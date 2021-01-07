Here's how to check the current conditions of Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide continues to be a concern along some Tampa Bay area beaches.
Before you plan your beach trip for the 4th of July holiday weekend, it's a good idea to check on the current beach conditions.
So far, only background-to-low levels have been reported off the Pinellas and Manatee County coastlines.
As you get further north, fish kills and respiratory issues believed to be related to red tide were reported near Pasco.
You can check current beach conditions in Pinellas County here.
- Hurricane Elsa: Tampa Bay in forecast cone for Category 1 storm
- Sha'Carri Richardson apologizes after positive drug test disrupts her Olympic plans
- Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort
- Bodies of 2 children found in rubble of Surfside collapse, mayor says; number of deaths climb to 18
- Game 3 preview: Lightning striking first has winning results in playoffs
- Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter