Here's how to check the current conditions of Pinellas County beaches

Visit St. Pete Clearwater has up-to-date red tide updates and current conditions of beaches in the county.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide continues to be a concern along some Tampa Bay area beaches.

Before you plan your beach trip for the 4th of July holiday weekend, it's a good idea to check on the current beach conditions.

So far, only background-to-low levels have been reported off the Pinellas and Manatee County coastlines.

As you get further north, fish kills and respiratory issues believed to be related to red tide were reported near Pasco.

You can check current beach conditions in Pinellas County here.